Man arrested for bomb making

Police say he left the fire-bomb on a north Rapid City porch
Bomb found on Rapid City porch leads to arrest.
Bomb found on Rapid City porch leads to arrest.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

A man is in custody for allegedly leaving a bomb on a north Rapid City porch last week.

According to a release sent by the Rapid City Police Department, 50 year old George Irwin-Schacht has been charged with placing an explosive device on a MacArthur street porch. He's also charged with possessing explosives with the intent to injure.

According to police, the bomb was designed to start a fire.

It started a little before 5:30 on August 9 when the incendiary device was found. Police later learned that a similar device was recently located at a Meade County home. Police also learned the two homes had some common contact, including Irwin-Schacht.

Upon a search of Irwin-Schacht’s home, police say they found additional bomb-making materials, leading to the arrest.

