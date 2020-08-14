‘Let It Grow’ answers viewer questions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

We've decided to answer a few questions from the viewers.

Q. Cathie one of our viewers wrote in who loves the episodes but she's having problems with her Columbine. Every time they come to bloom she says they turn brown and wilt. do you have any advice on how she can get a better yield with those flowers.

A. I have never heard of that. my problem with columbines is that they grow all over. So I would suggest it's the location.

Q. So what would be the way to counteract that?

A. Move it! If it's in a very wet area that's probably not the best. Columbine blooms really early, it handles the cold well, so I would guess a rich, wet, soil would not be the best. Take a look at the soil.

Take a look at the soil, change the locations, and you can have Columbines blooming up all over the place

