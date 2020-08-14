FL biker shocks all with electric bike

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Some bikers come to the Rally for the concerts, others come for the party, but one biker from Florida came to grow his Instagram and YouTube channel.

Jesse Dalba, from Florida, rode his 2020 Livewire Harley Davidson to the Rally.

This stock bike has been in the works at Harley for some time and is a electric motorcycle.

Dalba came to the Rally, met with Harley Davidson and has been drag racing and people were surprised his electric bike did so well.

If he continues to win races, Dalba said the Livewire will appeal to younger riders

"I really do believe it's going to change the rules of drag racing," said Dalba. "It's really unfair- you don't have to dump a clutch, you just pull the throttle and go. And what people realize is the power is instant. So, I can hit my breaks on the track, and then still pass you because I can get full power. There's no power curve."

Dalba said there is not a drag racing electric circuit yet, but hopes to race other electric bikes in the future.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.