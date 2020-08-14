Advertisement

Final days of Rally expected to be different

No headline bands likely influences peoples' timing to leave
Day 7 of the Rally at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis.
Day 7 of the Rally at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Police say, typically, the last weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is more active and rambunctious, but the 2020 Rally is different from any other year.

Paul Mitchell, the Buffalo Chip’s historian, said the last weekend of the Rally usually sees people most lively, but this year could be different.

Typically, the big, headline bands play at the Chip on Thursdays because many people have to leave on Fridays to return home. However, this year, there were not those headliners.

Mitchell said there was an exit, proportional to years past.

"But proportionally, there's an exodus, but this year, it seemed like there was a pretty good sized exodus on Thursday after the Wednesday night concert, and that's what I noticed," said Mitchell. "You can notice it on the interstate going, and a larger percentage of them come from the east, and so, you can just see them going down the interstate, one after another."

Mitchell said regardless if there was an “official” Rally this year, people would have still come to Sturgis and the Buffalo Chip because it is an anniversary year.

