Cooler Friday, but the warmth returns over the weekend

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Wind Advisory for Meade, Pennington, and Custer counties this morning has been expired. Windy conditions are still expected here in Rapid City, but winds will weaken throughout the day Friday. The cold front that moved through earlier this morning will be holding temperatures into the low 80s. Sunny and breezy conditions for the end of the week.

Looking into the weekend, the mid-upper 80s will return for Rapid City. For the beginning of the work week, we will remain in a dry weather pattern with temperatures reaching the low 90s. Dominant High pressure centered over the Four Corners Region next week will bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the Great Plains.

