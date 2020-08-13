Rusty Wallace rides into the Buffalo Chip to raise money for charity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The 2nd Annual Rusty Wallace Ride rolled into the Buffalo Chip all to raise money for a great cause.

Around 70 bikes were registered for the ride to raise money for the Nascar foundation and Rapid City Special Olympics.

Being able to take a ride during the Rally and enjoy the views the area has to offer is what himself and other riders needed.

“The view are crazy, the openness and all this nutty COVID stuff we are going through it just feels good to get away from all that crap for a while and get out of this openness for awhile you know,” Rusty Wallace, retired NASCAR driver, says

Wallace says he is already planning to be back next year for another ride during the Rally

