Police investigate homicide on E. Denver Street

By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are investigating an unattended death as a homicide after receiving the autopsy results.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, police responded to a report of an unconscious male on the 200 block of E. Denver Street. Upon arrival, police found the dead body. Evidence from the scene was collected and an autopsy was scheduled to help determine the cause of death in the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old Joseph Bradford of Rapid City.

Following an autopsy on Aug. 13, police learned that significant trauma existed to the body which indicated that death was not self-inflicted. Now it’s being investigated as a homicide as a result.

This is currently an active and ongoing investigation undertaken jointly by the RCPD and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information about Bradford’s death should contact police at 394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

