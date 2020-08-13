Advertisement

One new COVID-19-related death, 82 more cases confirmed in South Dakota Thursday

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:08 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 82 new COVID-19 cases in the state and one more death on Thursday.

The 82 new cases bring the state total to 9,897 with 1,058 of those currently active. COVID-19 related deaths are just shy of 150 as the additional death brings the state total to 148. The new death was reported as a Hughes County man in his 50s.

The state also reported four more hospitalizations. In total, 896 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. 56 people are currently hospitalized.

85 new recoveries were also reported. 8,691 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

The state reported five new cases in Pennington County Thursday. The county currently has 109 active cases.

Meade County and Oglala Lakota County each had one new case reported. Mead County has 20 active cases as of Thursday, Oglala Lakota has 19 active cases.

