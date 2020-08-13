Advertisement

Move out the way, a bike path extension may come to stay

The city council will vote on a bike path extension along Cambell Street.
The city council will vote on a bike path extension along Cambell Street.
The city council will vote on a bike path extension along Cambell Street.(kota)
By Alexus Davila
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:53 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is a proposal to extend a bike path along the east side of Cambell Street between Rapid Creek and East Omaha Street.

It will connect to the sidewalk that goes toward Western Dakota Tech.

The extended path will be less than a mile long and 10 feet wide to provide plenty of room for people along the busy street.

The Public Works Committee agreed to project should not exceed the price tag of more than $33,000.

“It’s a busy street Western Dakota Tech is over there so we have a lot of students who walk over there as well as all those businesses. There isn’t an established sidewalk there,” Melissa Petersen, the City’s park landscape manager, said.

The city council will decide on the bike path extension at the next meeting on Monday.

If approved by Council, the project would go to bid and construction would begin in the spring of 2021.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sturgis Rally

Some riders choose to stay away from Sturgis this year

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Each group of riders have different reasons for avoiding Rally Town

News

Weinermobile

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Buffalo Chip numbers

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Yard Camping

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Latest News

News

Rally Briefing

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Could new CARES funding tackle affordable housing and child care issues in Rapid City?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Will $200,000 of CARES funds make a dent in Rapid City's affordable housing and child care service issues?

Sturgis Rally

Antibody test in Sturgis gives ‘peace’ to rally goers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Many rally-goers got the antibody test before making their way back home.

News

Rally Tally: Rally-related accidents are up, state reports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Injuries are higher than last year, the state reported. There are 65 total injuries.

News

Sturgis dentist office lets rally-goers camp on its lawn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
One Sturgis business closes its doors but opens its lawn during the rally.

News

South Dakota submits hemp plan to USDA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) submitted its plan to regulate industrial hemp in South Dakota to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for final approval.