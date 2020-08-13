Fire breaks out near downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fire broke out today near Downtown Rapid City right down the street from the fire station.

It happened on the 500 block of Maple Avenue just before 10 am.

And since firefighters were training downtown they saw the smoke right around the time 911 calls started coming in.

Upon arriving, firefighters learned the furniture business was filled with varnishes, lacquer, and lots of wood increasing the fire danger.

Crews were able to contain the fire, and because of the flammable substances in the building, will continue to monitor it.

”What we’re doing is we’re really working to be meticulous about how we do the overhaul process, make sure we have all hidden areas of fire out so we’re not going to have problems or rekindle,” says Jim Bussell from the Rapid City Fire Department.

One person inside the building was evaluated for smoke inhalation but that person refused treatment.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it appears accidental.

