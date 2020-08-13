Advertisement

Fire breaks out near downtown Rapid City

This is where the fire took place.
This is where the fire took place.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fire broke out today near Downtown Rapid City right down the street from the fire station.

It happened on the 500 block of Maple Avenue just before 10 am.

And since firefighters were training downtown they saw the smoke right around the time 911 calls started coming in.

Upon arriving, firefighters learned the furniture business was filled with varnishes, lacquer, and lots of wood increasing the fire danger.

Crews were able to contain the fire, and because of the flammable substances in the building, will continue to monitor it.

”What we’re doing is we’re really working to be meticulous about how we do the overhaul process, make sure we have all hidden areas of fire out so we’re not going to have problems or rekindle,” says Jim Bussell from the Rapid City Fire Department.

One person inside the building was evaluated for smoke inhalation but that person refused treatment.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it appears accidental.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Parents are moving their kids to Oglala Lakota School District

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The back to school debate is taking place in school board meetings and individual homes across the country. But in South Dakota, one group wants to make sure indigenous students know all their options before making a decision.

News

Police investigate homicide on E. Denver Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Police are investigating an unattended death as a homicide after receiving the autopsy results.

News

Bison attacks woman in Custer State Park Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
An adult bison charged a motorcycle passenger after approaching a calf Wednesday.

News

One new COVID-19-related death, 82 more cases confirmed in South Dakota Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
COVID-19 related deaths are just shy of 150 in the state as the additional death brings the state total to 148.

Latest News

News

Unemployment claim numbers climb in South Dakota

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The state reported A total of 911 initial weekly claims last week. This is an increase of 136 from the previous week’s total.

News

Buffalo Chip numbers higher than expected

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Buffalo Chip "pleasantly surprised" at Rally attendance.

News

Giant legume, wiener on wheels found in Rapid City

Updated: 7 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Bikers come to the Black Hills for more than the Sturgis Rally

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

COVID Housing Grant thanks to the CARES act

Updated: 16 hours ago
Rapid City childcare and housing services aided with $200,000 from the CARES act.

News

Spots still open for COVID testing after rally for Sturgis residents

Updated: 17 hours ago
Testing in Sturgis for COVID-19