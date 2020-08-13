Advertisement

Cooler and Windy Friday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An isolated shower or thundershower is possible late tonight, then skies clear for Friday. But it’s a much cooler day and a windy morning with gusty conditions out of the northwest!

We’re still cool Friday night, then warmer air takes us back to the mid-80s for a dry weekend. There’s still a possibility of an isolated storm or two by Tuesday of next week.

