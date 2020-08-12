Advertisement

Wienermobile and Nutmobile roll through Rapid City

The hotdoggers and peanutters pose outside of their more than 25-foot long vehicles.
The hotdoggers and peanutters pose outside of their more than 25-foot long vehicles.(Brianna Schreurs)
By Brianna Schreurs
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:59 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It tours year-round and now it’s in South Dakota again.

One of six, Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile has been spotted in Wall and Sturgis.

The Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile is in Wall for the Rally!

Posted by Pennington County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 10, 2020

However, it’s not alone and it’s traveling with the Planter’s Nutmobile. The two cars will be hitting up various locations in Rapid City and Spearfish until Aug. 24. After, both will travel to Billings, Montana.

The team of five drivers strives to make people smile and connect with as many as possible as they bring their 27-foot hot dog on wheels and 26-foot-long legume on wheels to the following events.

  • Downtown Spearfish
    • 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14
  • Spearfish Farmer's Market
    • 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15
  • Central States Fair, Rapid City
    • 3-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21
  • Black Hills Super 6 Bike Race, Spearfish
    • 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22
  • Central States Fair, Rapid City
    • 12-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23

People were already flocking to the vehicles.

Lighting, a biker from Las Vegas in town for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, excitedly poses for a photo in front of the Wienermobile and Nutmobile.
Lighting, a biker from Las Vegas in town for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, excitedly poses for a photo in front of the Wienermobile and Nutmobile.(Brianna Schreurs)

The team gives out wiener whistles and other promotional materials as well.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota reports one COVID-19 death, 102 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Health officials have confirmed 102 new COVID-19 cases as well as one new death in South Dakota.

News

Noem plans to build security fence around Governor’s Mansion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem’s office is moving forward with a once-rejected plan to build a security fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Pierre.

News

RMAC

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

first time rally goers

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Gun violence

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Shantell

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Bus inspection

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Back to School plan

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Wambli Standoff

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

One dead after hours-long standoff in Rapid City on Tuesday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
SRT callout takes a tragic turn