South Dakota submits hemp plan to USDA

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) submitted its plan to regulate industrial hemp in South Dakota to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for final approval.

“I am looking forward to working with industrial hemp producers and processors in South Dakota,” says Derek Schiefelbein, SDDA Industrial Hemp Program Manager. “The SDDA will continue to develop the program while waiting for approval from the USDA. Processors and growers can look for more information for how to apply in the near future.”

The industrial hemp legislation was passed by the South Dakota legislature in 2020 authorizing the SDDA to create a program to regulate the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp. The SDDA has been working to establish the industrial hemp program to support this new industry in the state.

Noem vetoed a hemp bill during the 2019 legislative session.

Lawmakers in support of the bill frequently warn that hemp crop is not something producers should attempt to grow without extensive research and vetting of hemp seed dealers. Also, hemp operations would need to be outdoors on at least five-continuous acres. No indoor growing is allowed at this point.

All plants need to have a THC content of 0.03% or less. If tests determine that the plants exceed this level, they can be retested. If the second test shows the hemp plant still has content over the allowed THC amounts, the crop must be destroyed.

