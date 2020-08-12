Advertisement

South Dakota reports one COVID-19 death, 102 new cases

The latest victim was a woman in her 60s from Lyman County.
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Health officials have confirmed 102 new COVID-19 cases as well as one new death in South Dakota.

Wednesday’s additional death brings the total known COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota to 147. The latest victim was a woman in her 60s from Lyman County.

The state now has 9,815 total known COVID-19 cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. 1,062 of those cases are active, an increase of two from Tuesday.

Current hospitalizations rose by two to 59.

The state processed 1,219 tests Wednesday, 8.3% of which came back positive.

Pennington County, saw 12 new positive cases confirmed, making the county active total 114.

Lawrence and Meade counties saw an increase of one new positive case reported by the state.

Oglala Lakota County saw no new cases.

