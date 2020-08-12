Advertisement

One person believed to be dead after hours long standoff in Rapid City

Call out takes a tragic turn(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Police Department was called out to Wambli Drive in Lakota Homes Tuesday afternoon after residents called to report that a family member was acting erratically.

According to Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick, they called after a 30-year-old man poured gas on himself and in the home. The subject also began shooting off rounds from a shotgun inside the home.

The special response team evacuated local residents and -- along with the family members who made the initial call -- tried to contact the suspect, with no success.

The nearly four long standoff came to a tragic end -- after reports of smoke coming from the house led authorities to believe that the man had become engulfed in flames, and died.

“We do.. the chances of someone surviving this fire are very low. As a result per protocol we have reached out to the Front Porch Coalition that has a loss team, it is a team of experts that are able to help family members with suicide and the loss of a family member.” Don Hedrick, RCPD Police Chief, says

Hedrick continued that due to their belief that the individual inside is deceased, they have contacted the Department of Criminal Investigation to give a review of the death.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

