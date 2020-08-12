One more hot day Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A warm night is on tap as westerly winds will keep temperatures holding steady near 70° along the eastern slopes of the Black Hills. Others will fall into the 60s. Skies are mostly clear for many.

One last hot day is expected Thursday with highs back into the 90s for many, though not as hot as Wednesday. Skies are mostly sunny through much of the day. A few clouds could develop into the afternoon and evening hours. An isolated storm will be possible for the northern plains Thursday night. Friday is mostly sunny, but much cooler. Highs will be in the 80s for many.

The cooler weather continues into the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 80s in Rapid City and for many others. Great weather to get out for a hike or get some chores done around the house. The cooler weather lingers into the first part of next week before warmer air returns with some days near or in the 90s by the end of next week.

