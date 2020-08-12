Advertisement

One more hot day Thursday

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A warm night is on tap as westerly winds will keep temperatures holding steady near 70° along the eastern slopes of the Black Hills. Others will fall into the 60s. Skies are mostly clear for many.

One last hot day is expected Thursday with highs back into the 90s for many, though not as hot as Wednesday. Skies are mostly sunny through much of the day. A few clouds could develop into the afternoon and evening hours. An isolated storm will be possible for the northern plains Thursday night. Friday is mostly sunny, but much cooler. Highs will be in the 80s for many.

The cooler weather continues into the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 80s in Rapid City and for many others. Great weather to get out for a hike or get some chores done around the house. The cooler weather lingers into the first part of next week before warmer air returns with some days near or in the 90s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot again

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Hot temps Wednesday and Thursday, drier pattern over the next several days

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
Hot temps Wednesday and Thursday, drier pattern over the next several days

Forecast

Hottest day of the week on tap Wednesday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By David Stradling
A few stray showers will be possible in the afternoon.

Forecast

Hotter today but there is a chance of thunderstorms

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:51 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVY Skyview Weather Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

A few storms possible tonight and Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:55 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Summer heat returns this week with highs in the 90s for many.

Forecast

A storm or two tonight and Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:53 PM MDT

Forecast

A NIce Start to the Week, but Hot Temperatures are Just around the Corner!

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:21 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVY Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Cooler start to the work week, heat returns Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:51 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler start to the work week; Summer heat returns Wednesday.

Forecast

A much drier pattern into the end of the weekend

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:15 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
A much drier pattern into the end of the weekend

Forecast

Evening T-storms possible Friday/Saturday; quiet weather next week.

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:44 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Evening T-storms possible Friday/Saturday; quiet weather next week.