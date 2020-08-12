‘Modern Odyssey’ published posthumously by long-time friend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Described as a journey of self-reflection while hiking the Appalachian Trail author and former Sports Director for KOTA Territory News, Jamie Zepp, was known as an eternal optimist. A long-time friend, Alicia Garcia, chose to complete and publish his book with all proceeds going to a scholarship. Alicia says Jamie would have loved that notion.

You can pick up your copy at the two book singing which are scheduled on August 22th: 10 am-noon at the Dahl Arts Center (Kansas City St. entrance) and September 5th: 10 am-noon Black Hills Bagels.

