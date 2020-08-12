Hottest day of the week on tap Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers and thunderstorms come to an end around midnight tonight and skies are mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the 60s for many and a few will drop into the 50s.

Plenty of sunshine can be expected Wednesday morning and in the middle of the day. Temperatures will soar into the 90s for everyone. Even some in the triple digits in the southern plains. Clouds will develop later in the afternoon hours and a stray shower or storm will be possible into the afternoon and evening hours.

Conditions will be dry and still hot for Thursday with many in the 90s. We’re cooling off Friday and into the weekend as temperatures fall to near average for this time of the year. Highs till be in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. The near normal temperatures continue to start off next week, but it does look like some 90s will return by he middle of next week and into the following weekend.

