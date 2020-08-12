Department of Human Services aims to help vulnerable during pandemic

The pandemic can be a stressful time, especially for those most at risk. Oftentimes, that means the elderly and the disabled. The South Dakota Department of Human Services is trying to make sure that group makes it through this period.

The Department aims to provide home and community based services for those elderly and disabled adults. That can mean anything from assistance with bathing, getting ready for the day to medication management. They say about 700 people receive long-term services in Rapid City in combination with local providers. And that's especially important during this time and they say they've been able to keep up.

South Dakota Department of Human Services regional supervisor Julie Mendelson says, "COVID has impacted everybody, of course, But fortunately, those who are currently receiving services. and those trying to access services have not experienced a whole of interruptions during this time. We have wonderful community home care providers that are still providing services in the home. And so most folks are still able to stay home, stay safe and stay healthy."

If you or someone you know needs more information about their services, you can contact the department a couple of ways. You can call 1-833-663-9673 or you can reach them online at www.Dakotaathome.org.