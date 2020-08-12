Advertisement

Department of Human Services aims to help vulnerable during pandemic

Department of Human Services helps the elderly and disabled
Department of Human Services helps the elderly and disabled(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:12 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The pandemic can be a stressful time, especially for those most at risk. Oftentimes, that means the elderly and the disabled. The South Dakota Department of Human Services is trying to make sure that group makes it through this period.

The Department aims to provide home and community based services for those elderly and disabled adults. That can mean anything from assistance with bathing, getting ready for the day to medication management. They say about 700 people receive long-term services in Rapid City in combination with local providers. And that's especially important during this time and they say they've been able to keep up.

South Dakota Department of Human Services regional supervisor Julie Mendelson says, "COVID has impacted everybody, of course, But fortunately, those who are currently receiving services. and those trying to access services have not experienced a whole of interruptions during this time. We have wonderful community home care providers that are still providing services in the home. And so most folks are still able to stay home, stay safe and stay healthy."

If you or someone you know needs more information about their services, you can contact the department a couple of ways. You can call 1-833-663-9673 or you can reach them online at www.Dakotaathome.org.

Latest News

News

New dividers will be added to school buses in response to COVID-19

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
To protect the children and drivers, expect to see more cleaning and a new vinyl divider on school buses.

News

Parents concerns about the RCAS school reopen plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
The approval of the school reopening plan Monday night caused parents to ask more questions.

News

Sturgis locals weigh in on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Traffic seems to be one of the biggest downfalls for locals.

News

Biker sets off from Sturgis to break her own world record

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Shantell Williams began her biker journey less than ten years ago.

Latest News

Local

New mural goes up in downtown Rapid City

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The message behind this mural impacts everyone.

Sturgis Rally

One group checks off Sturgis rally from their bucket list

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings in people from across the nation and this year it brought in a group of first-time rally goers from Ohio who are checking an item off their bucket list.

Sturgis Rally

Rally Tally: numbers look similar to last year’s so far

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Numbers compared to last year are similar except for money seized by officials, warnings officials have given out and total citations they’ve written.

News

Motorcycle crash kills two riders outside of Sturgis

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Three miles west of Sturgis, two men were killed in a motorcycle crash Monday evening. One other man involved suffered injuries.

News

COVID-19 compounding volunteer woes in rural fire department

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Volunteer fire departments provide an invaluable service, but volunteers are in short supply these days. And with the pandemic rearing its ugly head, most fire teams are now skeleton crews.

News

50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
State health officials have confirmed 50 additional COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, though both active cases and hospitalizations declined Tuesday.