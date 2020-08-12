Black Hills Backstory with DJ Hulio

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -It’s the party of a lifetime. A motorcycle rally held annually in Sturgis, South Dakota that has achieved a pinnacle anniversary of eighty years in the making. But for one disc jockey, it’s a party that he looks forward to every year.

Ryan Huron, better known as DJ Hulio, has had a busy week. As the longstanding resident DJ of The Buffalo Chip he looks forward to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally every year. But how does one become the resident Dj of a notorious biker camp?

DJ Hulio says "House parties. I did a couple of house parties. I actually went garage sale-ing, found some speakers, and decided I wanted to try it. I did it in my house for a while then I started having little garage parties. They weren't big just kind of small."

Fast forward and now he entertains hundreds of thousands every year. When you ask what it means to DJ Hulio?

DJ Hulio says "it's amazing and it's a blessing. Your camera is facing me but behind that is the south 40. My cousin and I partied up here for years and just partied out the back of a toy hauler. I always knew I should be doing this. I should be playing up here. I should be the one sharing what I can do with the people who want to party because I like to party. And she said one day you'll do it, she passed away one year later and I got the gig."

With that support came a budding career. and when it comes to music it's in DJ Hulio's DNA

Hulio says "my dad was a bass player for the band Wakefield back in the 70s and 80s. The way he entertained people and connected with what they're enjoying? I picked up on that early. so when I jump up in the booth or on the main stage it's really about looking out and knowing who you have in front of you" Hulio said. "Not every song is going to work but if you can do it and entertain with a passion, they're going to feel that and vibe off that"

DJ Hulio will be at the buffalo chip all week entertaining the people who have come to expect his beats

