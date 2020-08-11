Advertisement

Rally Tally: numbers look similar to last year’s so far

Rally numbers compared to last year are similar
umbers compared to last year are similar
umbers compared to last year are similar
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety along with the South Dakota High Patrol, compiled the Rally Tally for citations and accidents that happen during the Rally thus far.

Numbers compared to last year are similar except for money seized by officials, warnings officials have given out and total citations they’ve written.

As of 6 a.m. Aug. 8 to 6 a.m. Aug. 11, there have been two killed in a motorcycle accident. Last year at this time, the Rally crowd had seen one death.

Injuries are up compared to last year. Officials recorded 18 injury accidents at this point in the Rally. This year that number is up by 10. Noninjury accidents are up from last year too. Officials have recorded 22, six more than last year.

Out of the 10 injury crashes the state reported on Monday, nine of these accidents the riders were not wearing helmets.

The other Monday accident officials said a 28-year-old woman involved was wearing a seatbelt after she lost control of the motorcycle went into the ditch then a creek, eight miles southwest of Lead. She was not injured.

Officials have seized $3,296 so far, $2.520 from Sturgis and $776 from the Rapid City district. Compared to last year, no money had been seized.

Warnings as a whole have increased by 216 compared to last year at this point in the week. The total is 1,409 warnings given so far, officials report.

Total citations so far stand at 595, which is 40 more than last year at this point.

Total stats can be seen here:

Highway Patrol Sturgis Rally Daily Information

Sturgis Stats Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
Sturgis Stats Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020(South Dakota Department of Safety)

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New mural goes up in downtown Rapid City

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The message behind this mural impacts everyone.

Sturgis Rally

One group checks off Sturgis rally from their bucket list

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings in people from across the nation and this year it brought in a group of first-time rally goers from Ohio who are checking an item off their bucket list.

News

Motorcycle crash kills two riders outside of Sturgis

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Three miles west of Sturgis, two men were killed in a motorcycle crash Monday evening. One other man involved suffered injuries.

News

COVID-19 compounding volunteer woes in rural fire department

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Volunteer fire departments provide an invaluable service, but volunteers are in short supply these days. And with the pandemic rearing its ugly head, most fire teams are now skeleton crews.

Latest News

News

50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
State health officials have confirmed 50 additional COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, though both active cases and hospitalizations declined Tuesday.

News

Gov. Cuomo added South Dakota to New York travel advisory list

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that South Dakota was added to the New York state travel advisory list.

News

Sturgis lemonade

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
A girl has set up a lemonade stand among vendors at the Sturgis rally with the goal to donate all her proceeds to the city.

News

Sturgis grocery

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Grocery sales have spike during the Sturgis rally as people are avoiding the restaurant scene amongst the pandemic.

News

BH harley vendors

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Rally at Exit 55 occurring during the Sturgis rally is receiving their regular vendors along with a crowd of visitors for the year.

News

V twin bike show

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Sturgis rally's Buffalo chip held a showing of Twin V powered bikes for anyone to show off.