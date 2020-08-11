Advertisement

Motorcycle crash kills two riders outside of Sturgis

By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:31 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Three miles west of Sturgis, two men were killed in a motorcycle crash Monday evening. One other man involved suffered injuries.

At U.S. Highway 14A mile marker 49, a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line colliding with two eastbound motorcycles.

The westbound Harley Davidson rider, who was 22-years old, was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

The 55-year-old driver of an eastbound 2014 Indian Motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The third motorcycle rider, who was 60-years old, driving a 2005 Harley Davidson, suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Helmets were not used by these riders.

