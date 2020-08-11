Advertisement

Gov. Cuomo added South Dakota to New York travel advisory list

"We cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago, which is why we are adding Hawaii, South Dakota and Virgin Islands to the travel advisory.”
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to supporters during an election night watch party hosted by the New York State Democratic Committee in New York. Decisions about health care and education will top the agenda in many state capitols as lawmakers convene in new sessions in 2019. Cuomo is pushing lawmakers to act quickly to legalize recreational marijuana for adults, a move he had opposed just a year ago. He hasn&amp;rsquo;t said how much the state stands to gain in tax revenue. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Brianna Schreurs
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that South Dakota was added to the New York state travel advisory list. This means incoming travelers from these states must quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

Hawaii and the Virgin Islands were also added to the list Tuesday. The list now restricts 32 states total, plus Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio and Rhode Island were removed since last week’s update.

“Our numbers continue to remain low and steady, which shows this virus will respond to an approach based on science, not politics,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release Tuesday. “In order to protect this progress, we must keep up our efforts - we cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago, which is why we are adding Hawaii, South Dakota and Virgin Islands to the travel advisory.”

Here’s the full list of restricted states:

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Virgin Islands
  • Wisconsin

The advisory quarantine applied to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an average of positive tests that exceed 10%.

Those who violate the advisory could be subject to a $2,000 fine and may be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine.

New Jersey and Connecticut jointly issue the advisory due to “New York’s successful containment of COVID-19,” according to the state’s health department.

