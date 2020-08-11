Gov. Cuomo added South Dakota to New York travel advisory list

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that South Dakota was added to the New York state travel advisory list. This means incoming travelers from these states must quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

Hawaii and the Virgin Islands were also added to the list Tuesday. The list now restricts 32 states total, plus Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio and Rhode Island were removed since last week’s update.

“Our numbers continue to remain low and steady, which shows this virus will respond to an approach based on science, not politics,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release Tuesday. “In order to protect this progress, we must keep up our efforts - we cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago, which is why we are adding Hawaii, South Dakota and Virgin Islands to the travel advisory.”

Here’s the full list of restricted states:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

The advisory quarantine applied to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an average of positive tests that exceed 10%.

Those who violate the advisory could be subject to a $2,000 fine and may be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine.

New Jersey and Connecticut jointly issue the advisory due to “New York’s successful containment of COVID-19,” according to the state’s health department.

