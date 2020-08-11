50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials have confirmed 50 additional COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, though both active cases and hospitalizations declined Tuesday.

The additional cases bring total known cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota to 9,713.

Active cases declined by 86 on Tuesday due to a number of new recoveries. The new total of active cases is 1,060. The number of active cases in South Dakota has been rising in recent weeks and had risen three straight days prior to Tuesday’s drop.

No new deaths were reported, as the state’s total remained at 146.

Current hospitalizations fell by six to 57.

The state processed 932 tests Tuesday, just over five percent of which came back positive. The positive testing rate has hovered between 8-9 percent over the past week.

