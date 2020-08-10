Advertisement

With more people comes more crime in Sturgis

People pack main street in Sturgis for the motorcycle rally.
People pack main street in Sturgis for the motorcycle rally.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle is here.

The annual event brings with it visitors from across the country, as well as increased crime rates.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin says they had a busy weekend in the jail with arrests up by about 20 from this point last year.

The biggest offense law enforcement has seen is a rise in misdemeanor drug-and-paraphernalia possession, a narrative also confirmed by the state Department of Public Safety.

However, the officers on the ground have also seen a decrease in DUI’s and unwanted intoxicated people.

”We’re sitting about 65 calls less than last year,” says Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater. “Our non-injury accidents are still up probably about 20 more than this time last year along with our drug arrests and also our obstructing and assaults on law enforcement are actually up a few this year compared to last year.”

Sturgis city manager Daniel Ainslie says the city has also seen an increase in first-time visitors coming to town.

And despite the ongoing pandemic, they say that overall traffic is only down by about four percent compared to last year.

With all these people coming to town, Ainslie says that there is still time to register for the post-rally COVID testing if you are a resident.

Under 100 school employees have applied for testing, while local businesses have signed up for more than 400 tests for their employees, and fewer than 100 local residents have applied.

”So we’re still encouraging people, there’s more than enough tests available,” says Ainsley. “Please especially if you’ve rented your home out or if you’ve interacted with people. We want you to make sure you get the test in but so far there have not been a lot that have.”

The application can be dropped off at the city finance office or emailed to COVID@sturgisgov.com.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Grocery Mart sees an increase in sales

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Rally brings in hundreds of thousands of people across the nation, which means people are spending more money.

News

The Rally at Exit 55 has around 75 vendors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Black Hills Harley Davidson's rally event is underway here in Rapid City.

News

Sturgis Buffalo Chip holds 13th annual Legends Ride

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Sturgis isn’t the only Black Hills town getting in on the Rally action.

News

Rally Counts: vehicle traffic looks similar to 2019

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Monday's numbers for vehicle traffic counts from the South Dakota Department of Transportation for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Latest News

News

Noem’s office calls NYT article attempt to ‘generate palace intrigue’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem’s office is rejecting an article in the New York Times regarding her recent interactions with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, saying the newspaper got “several basic pieces of information wrong.”

News

South Dakota officials report 59 additional COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
State health officials confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as active cases continued to creep upwards Monday.

News

Air Force in Guam

Updated: 7 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Sturgis Jewelry

Updated: 7 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

S.D. movie

Updated: 7 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

MMIW mural

Updated: 8 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox