Various vendors take to the Sturgis Rally

Vendors of all sorts are hoping business will be good
Vendors of all types, like AMSOIL dealers, do business at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Vendors of all types, like AMSOIL dealers, do business at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:55 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The Streets of Sturgis were full of Rally goers, their bikes, and all sorts of vendors, like multiple AMSOIL dealers.

The various dealers have been coming to the Rally for years, selling products for bike and car tune ups.

In addition to the automotive and motorcycle products, AMSOIL also has a giant mist machine, which people loved on one of the hottest days of the Rally.

Though it's only the first day, the dealers are optimistic that the pandemic will not impact business too much.

"I think there's a little bit of a downturn. the traffic seems to be a little bit lighter, but I think it's going to be good," said Mylo Twingstrom, an independent AMSOIL dealer. "I think it was pretty similar to years past at this point, but time will tell."

Twingstrom thanks everyone who has come out for keeping the spirit of the Rally alive and well. He hopes there will be another 80 more Rallies.

