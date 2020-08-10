The Rally at Exit 55 has around 75 vendors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rally at Exit 55 is underway here in Rapid City. With vendor numbers looking a bit different this year, we went to Black Hills Harley Davidson to see how why vendors chose to go there instead of Sturgis.

Black Hills Harley Davidson's rally event features around 75 vendors this year, ranging from motorcycle insurance to firearms to jewelry. Two vendors said they've been attending this event for many years and love the environment.

"We've been a vendor here up at Black Hills Harley Davidson for the last ten years, we love coming up here. This is one of the best Harley Davidson dealerships in the country to be at because this dealership really respects and takes care of their vendors," said John Mottola, MotorDog 69 owner.

Mottola said he hasn't been to a rally since Daytona Bike Week in March, so he was itching to get to Black Hills Harley Davidson. And he isn't the only one who's loved being a vendor at exit 55.

"We've been coming here to the Black Hills Rally for a long time. We actually used to have another booth down in front of the Knuckle Saloon, down in Sturgis" said CJ Cumberland, Outdoor Republic. "This is just, turned out to be one of the best ones. We like being here, right by the food court, you can't miss us."

The Rally at Exit 55 started August 8th and runs until the 18th.

