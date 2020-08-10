Advertisement

The Rally at Exit 55 has around 75 vendors

Black Hills Harley Davidson's rally event is underway here in Rapid City.
Black Hills Harley Davidson's rally event is underway here in Rapid City.
Black Hills Harley Davidson's rally event is underway here in Rapid City.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rally at Exit 55 is underway here in Rapid City. With vendor numbers looking a bit different this year, we went to Black Hills Harley Davidson to see how why vendors chose to go there instead of Sturgis.

Black Hills Harley Davidson's rally event features around 75 vendors this year, ranging from motorcycle insurance to firearms to jewelry. Two vendors said they've been attending this event for many years and love the environment.

"We've been a vendor here up at Black Hills Harley Davidson for the last ten years, we love coming up here. This is one of the best Harley Davidson dealerships in the country to be at because this dealership really respects and takes care of their vendors," said John Mottola, MotorDog 69 owner.

Mottola said he hasn't been to a rally since Daytona Bike Week in March, so he was itching to get to Black Hills Harley Davidson. And he isn't the only one who's loved being a vendor at exit 55.

"We've been coming here to the Black Hills Rally for a long time. We actually used to have another booth down in front of the Knuckle Saloon, down in Sturgis" said CJ Cumberland, Outdoor Republic. "This is just, turned out to be one of the best ones. We like being here, right by the food court, you can't miss us."

The Rally at Exit 55 started August 8th and runs until the 18th.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Grocery Mart sees an increase in sales

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Rally brings in hundreds of thousands of people across the nation, which means people are spending more money.

Sturgis Rally

With more people comes more crime in Sturgis

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The annual event brings with it visitors from across the country, as well as increased crime rates.

News

Sturgis Buffalo Chip holds 13th annual Legends Ride

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Sturgis isn’t the only Black Hills town getting in on the Rally action.

News

Rally Counts: vehicle traffic looks similar to 2019

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Monday's numbers for vehicle traffic counts from the South Dakota Department of Transportation for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Latest News

News

Noem’s office calls NYT article attempt to ‘generate palace intrigue’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem’s office is rejecting an article in the New York Times regarding her recent interactions with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, saying the newspaper got “several basic pieces of information wrong.”

News

South Dakota officials report 59 additional COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
State health officials confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as active cases continued to creep upwards Monday.

News

Air Force in Guam

Updated: 7 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Sturgis Jewelry

Updated: 7 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

S.D. movie

Updated: 7 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

MMIW mural

Updated: 8 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox