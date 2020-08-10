Sturgis Buffalo Chip holds 13th annual Legends Ride

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Sturgis isn’t the only Black Hills town getting in on the Rally action.

The Buffalo Chip's 13th annual Legends Ride happened today. This year's event broke the one million dollar mark for charitable donations.

The Legends Ride raises money for local charities, such as the Black Hills Special Olympics and the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum. And when they named the event the Legends Ride, they meant it. This year's celebrity riders include academy award nominee, Tom Berenger, musician Sean McNabb, and super bowl champion Earl Dotson. Berenger has attended the event for a handful of years, but this year led the ride as captain.

"I've never played a captain before. I've done a couple of generals, and admirals, chief petty officer, staff sergeant, and master of gunnery sergeant, but never a captain. It's kind of like a mid-level promotion," said Tom Berenger, actor. "I've been kind of upfront there almost all four years but specifically this one I guess, yeah. They actually gave me a rank."

The annual ride started in downtown Deadwood at the Silverado Franklin and ended at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

