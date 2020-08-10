Advertisement

Sturgis arrests and crashes keep pace with last year

80th Sturgis Rally kicks off on Friday.
80th Sturgis Rally kicks off on Friday.(Anderley Penwell)
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:08 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - South Dakota authorities have reported the first haul of crashes, arrests and citations from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the western part of the state.

The annual rally started on Friday, drawing thousands of maskless riders to the streets and bars of Sturgis.

Organizers say they expect fewer visitors than in other years. But the Department of Public Safety reports the number of arrests, citations and accidents has kept pace with last year.

So far, police in the region have reported 18 crashes, which is down from last year’s mark of 20. None have been fatal.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Thousands of bikers poured into the small South Dakota city of Sturgis on Friday as the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally rumbled to life despite fears it could lead to a massive coronavirus outbreak.

News

A Rapid City mural dedicated to the voices of MMIW

Updated: 1 hour ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

A Rapid City mural dedicated to the voices of MMIW

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A personal tragedy inspired a local artist to lend his craft to the awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women.

Local

Census 2020 sees lower response rate from the reservations so far

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
COVID-19 is one major factor causing a delay in response but Census 2020 can be completed by phone and online

Latest News

News

Sturgis Jewelry found a way to be a vendor without attending the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Sturgis Jewelry created an online rally event.

News

Despite the pandemic, service members are still being deployed

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Training in any job is necessary. For the military, it's essential.

News

Lead sales tax sees vastly different back-to-back months

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Veterans Ride 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Veterans honored during motorcycle ride at Sturgis Rally

News

Remembering our fallen soldiers during the motorcycle rally

Updated: 17 hours ago
Our fallen soldiers are remembered in rally exhibit

News

One rally vendor brings new way for rally goers to cool off

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox