Advertisement

South Dakota officials report 59 additional COVID-19 cases Monday

The additional cases bring total known cases in South Dakota to 9,663.
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)(MGN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:09 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as active cases continued to creep upwards Monday.

The additional cases bring total known cases in South Dakota to 9,663. Active cases rose by 21 to 1,146.

Active cases hovered around 800-900 through much of June and July, but have trended upwards in recent weeks. Currently, active cases are at the state’s highest point since mid-May.

No new deaths were reported Monday, as the state’s total remained at 146.

Current hospitalizations rose by eight to 63. Two percent of the state’s COVID-19 hospital beds are occupied, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state processed 581 tests Monday, 9.8 percent of which came back positive.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Air Force in Guam

Updated: 1 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Sturgis Jewelry

Updated: 1 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

S.D. movie

Updated: 1 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

MMIW mural

Updated: 1 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

2020 Census

Updated: 1 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Anonymous donor gives $500,000 to state coronavirus relief fund for immigrants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota Voices for Peace received an anonymous $500,000 donation to the Emergency Relief Fund for Immigrants Monday.

News

Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Thousands of bikers poured into the small South Dakota city of Sturgis on Friday as the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally rumbled to life despite fears it could lead to a massive coronavirus outbreak.

News

Sturgis arrests and crashes keep pace with last year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
South Dakota authorities have reported the first haul of crashes, arrests and citations from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the western part of the state.

News

A Rapid City mural dedicated to the voices of MMIW

Updated: 4 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

A Rapid City mural dedicated to the voices of MMIW

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A personal tragedy inspired a local artist to lend his craft to the awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women.