Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season

(Gray News) - The Big Ten has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season, the Detroit Free Press reported Monday.

The newspaper cited multiple people with knowledge of the decision.

But a Big Ten spokesman says no vote has been taken, Peter Thamel with Yahoo Sports reported.

Just got a text from a Big Ten spokesman. "No vote has been held by our presidents and chancellors." Hence, the Big Ten watch continues. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 10, 2020

The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic, according to the Free Press.

Sportscaster Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday that Nebraska and Iowa were the only schools that voted to play.

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow... The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.



Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

Sources told the Free Press that a formal announcement from the Big Ten is expected Tuesday.

As momentum seemed to build against holding fall sports, President Trump called on schools to hold fall sports, retweeting a post from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled,” he said.

The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

.@NicoleAuerbach joined @BTNDaveRevsine to share what she knows about the developments since last week's 2020 schedule release: pic.twitter.com/K8W8ggUryY — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 10, 2020

