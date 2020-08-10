Advertisement

Rally Counts: vehicle traffic looks similar to 2019

The South Dakota Department of Transportation gives numbers for Aug. 10
Motorcycles stretch down Main Street in Sturgis, S.D., on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015, for the landmark 75th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. (AP Photo/James Nord)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -  Vehicle traffic counts from the South Dakota Department of Transportation for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Aug. 7-16, 2020, are available and will be updated daily.

Traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2020 Rally are as follows:

Friday, August 7:           49,835 entering – down 4.3% from Friday last year

Saturday, August 8:       54,804 entering – down 8.0% from Saturday last year

Sunday, August 9:         56,149 entering – up 1.1% from Sunday last year

3-day total:

2020: 160,788             2019:  167,222            down 3.8 percent over last year

Once compiled, a full report will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic the week of Aug. 24.

