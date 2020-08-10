Advertisement

New pandemic movie filmed in S.D. is finally released

Movie "Before the Fire" filmed in South Dakota
Movie "Before the Fire" filmed in South Dakota(Movie "Before the Fire")
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:40 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

In the movie, Before the Fire, a character says, ”I promise you, I’ll never let anything bad happened to you,” but it turns out to be a promise that’s hard to keep, because in this fictional story, a strange virus hits the world, everyone is trying to escape the pandemic, but end up facing more personal drama.

The main character, Ava, fled to her hometown in South Dakota, a location the director of the movie, Charlie Buehler, knows all to well.

“I lived in Rapid City when I was a little kid...,” Buhler says, “I mean I loved the Black Hills, I’m from East River, so I’m not supposed to say this, but West River is..., it’s very beautiful,” Buhler chuckles. “To have its opening in Rapid City, and it’s going to be in Sioux Falls area, and in the Mitchell area, and have people to actually see on the big screen, it’s particularly special.”

These days, many big-name Hollywood movies are having trouble scheduling a premier date in theaters.

“The movie is about the pandemic, and obviously we’ve all been living through a global pandemic, for months and months now, it feels surreal that this is when we are releasing it, but we’re happy that people are finally able to see it,” Buhler says of the release.

Looking back, both Charlie Buhler and the lead actress/writer, Jenna Lyng Adams realize how the story is eerily similar to today, but the crew never predicted it would come true under the name of COVID-19. The protocols described in the movie are in use nowadays.

“Yeah I had a doctor’s appointment a month ago, and at the front door, in the waiting area, they come up and they take my temperature like using the same kind of device in movie, and I was like, oh...,” Adams points out the similarity.

“And to see all of that play out in real life has been really strange,” Buhler says.

The movie, Before the Fire, uses fire to symbolize a crisis.

“A crisis is a true test of character, as you can see in the film, it brings out some of the worst in people and a lot of the best in people, too,” Adams comments.

“It’s interesting to see our world sort of having to go through similar type of crisis, we will see how we rise from the ashes in due time,” Buhler says.

To find out how the film mirrors the reality, the movie will be released digitally on Aug. 14.

“You can watch on Apple TV, on Amazon, on Google play....” Buhler lists the available VOD platforms, and it will be in Elks Theater in Rapid City soon as well.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Census 2020 sees lower response rate from the reservations so far

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
COVID-19 is one major factor causing a delay in response but Census 2020 can be completed by phone and online

News

Sturgis Jewelry found a way to be a vendor without attending the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Sturgis Jewelry created an online rally event.

News

Despite the pandemic, service members are still being deployed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Training in any job is necessary. For the military, it's essential.

News

Lead sales tax sees vastly different back-to-back months

Updated: 3 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Veterans Ride 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Veterans honored during motorcycle ride at Sturgis Rally

News

Remembering our fallen soldiers during the motorcycle rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
Our fallen soldiers are remembered in rally exhibit

News

One rally vendor brings new way for rally goers to cool off

Updated: 3 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally food vendors

Updated: 3 hours ago
A taste of the 2020 rally food vendors

News

2020 back to school busing plan for Lead-Deadwood area schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
With schools reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lead-Deadwood area schools announce their busing plans.

News

Residents of hideaway hills remain skeptical

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hideaway Hills residents remain skeptical of sink hole safety from underground mine, hire their own outside professional.