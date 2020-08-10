Advertisement

Grocery Mart sees an increase in sales

The store has seen an increase in sales.,
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Grocery Mart in Sturgis has seen an unexpected increase in sales, the biggest Rally upswing in the last four years.

They store owners say they've been selling a lot of sandwich items like bread and lunchmeats, as well as water and beer.

The store has also seen sales in personal care items like masks and to go hand sanitizer.

The store has been preparing for a month prior and its a good thing because Store Owner Ryan Meyer says they are seeing a 10 to 15 percent increase dollar-wise when compared to last year.

”We’re really excited, this year people wanted to get out and they sure did,” says Meyer. “I think it’s important for people to know that bikers have been really nice this year, they are excited to be out, and they’ve been very very polite to our staff and have maintained their distance.”

Meyer is excited to see what else the rally brings.

