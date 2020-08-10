Advertisement

Census 2020 sees lower response rate from the reservations so far

Dew Bad Warrior-Ganje, tribal partnership specialist with Census Bureau
Dew Bad Warrior-Ganje, tribal partnership specialist with Census Bureau
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:54 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Collecting census data for 2020 started in April. But so far, the Native American reservations are showing less of a response rate.

As of August 6, the national self-response rate is about at about 63% for Cheyenne River, Pine Ridge, and Rosebud, the range is about 17% to 22%.

The Census tribal partnership specialist says, due to COVID-19, all the mail-in paper questionnaires are being processed slower than usual, which is one major reason affecting the response numbers.

The U.S. Census Bureau is trying to get the word out to spread awareness, and promote other methods such as completing the survey by phone or online.

”We use the data from the accurate count to plan programs, services, and resources in the communities... If our people are not fully or inaccurately counted, our story is not complete, we risk losing our funding for our future generations,” Dew Bad Warrior-Ganje, a member of Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, and the tribal partnership specialist with Census Bureau says.

Bad Warrior-Ganje also wants to remind people that the data will not be used against anyone.

Census 2020 is still underway until September 30 and it’s not too late to respond.

For more information, please go to https://2020census.gov/ or call 844-330-2020 to complete the survey by phone.

