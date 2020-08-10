Advertisement

A NIce Start to the Week, but Hot Temperatures are Just around the Corner!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will start the week on a mild note with highs in the 80s, slightly below normal for this time of year. Dry conditions are expected.

Hotter temperatures return Tuesday through the end of the week. A weak disturbance might trigger some isolated thunderstorms late Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday through the weekend, though temperatures will come down a bit Saturday and Sunday after a weak cold front zips through the region.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler start to the work week, heat returns Wednesday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler start to the work week; Summer heat returns Wednesday.

Forecast

A much drier pattern into the end of the weekend

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:15 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
A much drier pattern into the end of the weekend

Forecast

Evening T-storms possible Friday/Saturday; quiet weather next week.

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:44 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Evening T-storms possible Friday/Saturday; quiet weather next week.

Forecast

A Hot Close to the week; Isolated Storms Possible

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:06 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVY SKyview Weather Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Evening storms, then a HOT Friday

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:09 PM MDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Evening storms, then a HOT Friday

Forecast

Temperatures going up, but so are the chances for isolated thunderstorms

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:03 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Morning Forecast

Forecast

HOT August temperatures this week; storm chances Thursday PM

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:29 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
HOT August temperatures this week with a few chances for T-storms.

Forecast

A Very Pleasant Day of Weather

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:10 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview weather forecast

Forecast

Sunny Wednesday, then a Hot Friday!

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:25 PM MDT
|
By Mike Modrick
We have a quiet night with mainly clear skies and a sunny Wednesday to follow. We’re still tracking a small storm that will move thru late Thursday, and an isolated storm or two is possible.Warmer air returns to end the week and for the weekend. An isolated storm or two also possible late Saturday, otherwise fairly dry for the start of the Sturgis Rally!

Forecast

Near normal Temperatures, only Isolated Thunderstorms

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:05 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview forecast