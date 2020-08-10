Advertisement

A few storms possible tonight and Tuesday

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will become partly cloudy around midnight and after. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible along and south of I-90, but the chances for them are pretty low.

Skies are mostly sunny Tuesday, but an isolated storm is possible through the afternoon hours Tuesday. They will be very isolated so not everyone will get rain. The forecast looks to be pretty dry for the rest of the week as it gets hot! Highs Tuesday will be near 90° in Rapid City. Wednesday and Thursday will likely be into the mid 90s for many with mostly sunny skies. Friday is not expected to be as hot with highs in the 80s. We will keep the sunshine and 80s over the weekend, too.

Temperatures look to get warm into next week with some 90s returning by the middle of next week. Stay cool and hydrated as summer temperatures return over the next couple of days.

