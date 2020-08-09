Sturgis Good Deeds program continues during the Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Sturgis Good Deeds program started when the pandemic hit close to the Black Hills, and several months later, it is still serving residents of Sturgis.

Any resident who has a compromised immune system and might be in high risk of being infected, they can call Sturgis Public Library, and a volunteer or a city employee will come and help do a grocery run or other contactless delivery services.

During the rally, this program can even help pick up food from one of the vendors, so people in the higher risk group don’t have to worry about the crowds.

”I’ve heard from some residents have always loved a certain vendor food, and they are really missing the opportunity of having that vendor food for... you know, every year for the last past 15 years. If you want, you can call us, we will be happy to pick that up,” the city manager, Daniel Ainslie says.

Ainslie also says, one resident was adamant that they always get their Indian tacos on Thursdays, so Good Deeds Program might be quite helpful to continue their tradition during the pandemic.

