Advertisement

Sturgis Good Deeds program continues during the Rally

Sturgis Good Deeds Program information
Sturgis Good Deeds Program information(City of Sturgis)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Sturgis Good Deeds program started when the pandemic hit close to the Black Hills, and several months later, it is still serving residents of Sturgis.

Any resident who has a compromised immune system and might be in high risk of being infected, they can call Sturgis Public Library, and a volunteer or a city employee will come and help do a grocery run or other contactless delivery services.

During the rally, this program can even help pick up food from one of the vendors, so people in the higher risk group don’t have to worry about the crowds.

”I’ve heard from some residents have always loved a certain vendor food, and they are really missing the opportunity of having that vendor food for... you know, every year for the last past 15 years. If you want, you can call us, we will be happy to pick that up,” the city manager, Daniel Ainslie says.

Ainslie also says, one resident was adamant that they always get their Indian tacos on Thursdays, so Good Deeds Program might be quite helpful to continue their tradition during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Remembering Our Fallen during the Rally

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Bikers and visitors pay respect to the deceased military service members at Rally Point

Local

Soldiers honored with National Purple Heart Day

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:01 PM MDT
|
By Jack Caudill
Since 1944 the Purple Heart is given only to soldiers who are killed or wounded in combat.To mark the day, Friday was National Purple Heart Day.

Community

Gold Camp Jubilee celebration in Lead set for Labor Day weekend

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
The Lead Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the event.

Community

RCSFUN carnival is in Sturgis for the first time

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:51 PM MDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
The observation wheels on site can get you 110 feet up in the air

Latest News

News

Hideaway Hills sinkhole no longer dangerous

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:34 PM MDT
|
By Jack Caudill
The sinkhole that caused an evacuation of a dozen homes in Black Hawk does not appear to be a threat to Interstate 90 near Exit 52.

Community

Movies under the stars ends due to lack of volunteers

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:40 PM MDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
This popular family-friendly event is saying good-bye

News

Sturgis Car Museum preserves automotive history

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:23 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
The museum has many cars for you to experience.

Coronavirus

Monument Health doctor talks about emotional impact of treating COVID-19 patients

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:15 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are almost five million cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

Good Morning Black Hills

The Journey Museum ramps up content ahead of Rally

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:07 AM MDT
|
By Blake Joseph
Blake Joseph talks to Kilpatrick about the upcoming struggles the museum faces and the direction it wants to take for future visitors and South Dakotans.

Community

Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Carne Asada Seasoning

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:40 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Carne Asada Seasoning