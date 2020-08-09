Advertisement

Georgia school with large crowds reports positive cases

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia high school has told parents in a letter that six students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19, days after viral photos showed the school’s hallways packed with people.

The principal of North Paulding High School in a suburb west of Atlanta sent a letter Saturday to parents disclosing the positive tests.

The letter said the students and staff members were inside the school building “sometime” last week.

It’s unclear whether the school district will quarantine others who may have been exposed.

The school made headlines last week when viral photos showed packed hallways and students without masks. 

