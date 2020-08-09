Advertisement

First Rally daily briefing discusses the differences this year

The image on a TV screen during the Rally briefing.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

The 80th Sturgis Motorcyle Rally is officially here and the City says, this year is definitely not the same as any rally they’ve had in the past.

There are more people visiting from states further away, and they seem to be a bit younger.

“It seems to be a lot of individuals seeking some freedom and escape from what they’ve been experiencing for months in their home states,” Daniel Ainslie, the city manager for the city of Sturgis says. Ainslie also points out that they have head from many out-of-state visitors that they are thankful to be in the Black Hills.

The City doesn’t know exactly if there are more bikers, but the roads seem to be more crowded with motorcycles during the day, possibly because people are spending less time at the camp grounds.

“I think more people are riding longer,” Jerry Cole, the director of rally events says.

“I think everybody is heeding that word of, in the camp grounds, stay in your family pods and go riding in the day and enjoy it.”

Also, some states require either having a negative COVID test result, or the traveling bikers must be quarantined.

For this requirement, a national vendor has set up sites for COVID testing; whoever comes to Sturgis can purchase a rapid test from the vendor.

“I think they’re setting up one in the armory, and on 1535 Lazelle Street, there will be one as well.”

If anyone is tested positive during the Rally, Sturgis has areas designated for quarantine, if necessary.

Facing this unforeseen situation, the city of Sturgis has plans in place and will continue to update the public in the following days.

For more information, people can download the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally App or go to SturgisMotorcycleRally.com for a map of the vendors.

