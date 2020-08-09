Advertisement

Cooler start to the work week, heat returns Wednesday

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Below average temperatures to start off the second week of August, but we quickly warm up by mid week. A weak cold front will be moving through the Black Hills Sunday afternoon bringing windy conditions and cooler temperatures overnight into Monday. As the front pushes through, we will be partly cloudy early Monday morning with a chance of isolated showers. There is no severe threat at this time. Mostly sunny skies throughout the afternoon and early evening Monday.

The heat returns by mid week, but there is a chance for T-storms Tuesday and Wednesday evening. With sunshine and heat in the forecast, an isolated thunderstorm or shower is possible over the Black Hills.

