Advertisement

WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows(Full Court Press)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:39 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Friday he is pushing President Donald Trump to accept the nomination for president somewhere other than the White House.

In an interview with Greta Van Susteren, Meadows said discussions are ongoing and that he hopes to hold the event “miles and miles” away.

Meadows also expressed disappointment in current negotiations with House Democrats on the next relief bill. The groups have been bargaining for the last two weeks.

Meadows said the Trump administration and Republicans have been more willing to compromise.

“You know, we’ve upped the ante there, and yet we still see the Democrats dug in close to the $3 trillion mark, and that’s disappointing,” Meadows said.

Disagreements remain over mail-in voting as well. Democrats support expanded mail-in voting due to pandemic concerns, while Republicans are anxious about potential voter fraud.

Meadows pointed to recent voting in New York to make his argument.”New York, we can look back just a few weeks, taking five to six weeks to get results in some congressional races,” he said. “Can you imagine what that would be like if we were waiting on Jan. 10 or 15 for mail in ballots to get there in a presidential election? It’s very concerning.”

The interview will air this Sunday on “Full Court Press Now with Greta Van Susteren”. Check here to see how to tune in. The full, uncut interview will be available here after the show airs.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Gold Camp Jubilee celebration in Lead set for Labor Day weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Lead Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the event.

Education

The Lead-Deadwood School District talks about busing for the upcoming school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
At this time students will be starting a new school year in just a few weeks.

Economy

Lead collects more than $200,000 in sales tax in July

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The small town of Lead continues to do well.

News

South Dakota officials report 3 additional COVID-19 deaths Friday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
There have been three additional deaths due to the coronavirus in South Dakota Friday.

News

Johnson makes court appearance

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Johnson is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Latest News

News

Thune at odds with Trump on White House acceptance speech

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune, of South Dakota, is at odds with President Donald Trump on whether the president’s nomination acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention should be delivered from the White House.

News

Rally rates

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The influx of visitors for the Sturgis rally keeps hotels and campgrounds booked for the week

News

Custer county fair

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Custer county fair will have games and food for the community but ends on Sunday

News

Rally App

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Sturgis rally now has a new app for your phone to be informed on all the events happening this coming week

News

Sturgis vendors

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Sturgis rally will be seeing many new vendors selling a variety of merchandise this year

News

NRA lawsuit

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
A fraud lawsuit was filed against the NRA and Rapid City gun shop owner discusses how this will affect their industry