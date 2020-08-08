Advertisement

WDT is experiencing minor setbacks with the Whitewood Campus, but the president of the college is confident they will resolve the issue

WDT got approval to bring a licensed practical nursing program to Whitewood.
(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:28 PM MDT
WHITEWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Western Dakota Tech got approval to bring a licensed practical nursing program to Whitewood and held a ribbon-cutting towards the end of July.

But now they’re experiencing some minor setbacks.

The president of WDT, Ann Bolman, says the Whitewood Economic Development group realized they were going to have some additional expenses like cleaning cost due to the pandemic and snow removal added on to the lease for the site.

Bolman says the group is working on figuring out how to get it structured so the site can be affordable for the college.

To try and assist with some of those costs, WDT will look to see if there are grants available or additional partners they can bring in.

"We definitely are very confident that we're going to be able to resolve the issue. Everybody is in it together, and there is just really a strong sense of partnership, and you know collegiately going. And whenever you got that in place, then you know that even with setbacks, you're going to be able to keep moving the project forward," says Bolman.

Bolman says they will have the program up and running in Jan. of 2021 in Whitewood.

