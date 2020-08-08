Residents in Hideaway Hills spent the afternoon taking photos of problem areas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this week, The South Dakota Department of Transportation came out saying that I-90 was safe despite the underground mine running beneath.

But Patrick Ealy found something different from the report.

"I noticed right away that they had drilled the wrong formation, They actually cored into the Sundance formation and not the Spearfish formation. They didn't go deep enough and their report acknowledges this, they acknowledge that there were some areas of concern, they were down deeper and unfortunately they didn't see a reason to pursue that."

But now, the residents of Hideaway Hills have come back to the neighborhood to map out the problem areas.

“Then we were able to overlay the 2002 photography with present-day and correlate it perfectly as well as many of the other holes out here and for that reason we really feel a strong interest in going through the streets and mapping everything that’s there.”

The residents went around and took pictures of everything.

But they need to be fast because their evidence could soon be gone.

“In a few we believe Northdale Sanitation will be coming through and covering up the potholes, trying to fix up the street which we certainly don’t want to hinder that that’s a good thing to do but we also just want to capture the data that’s here before it’s covered up.”

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.