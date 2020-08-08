Remembering Our Fallen during the Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

As motorcycles cruise down the streets of Sturgis, some bikers and visitors took time to visit to an exhibit for fallen soldiers.

The exhibit is called “Remembering Our Fallen,” which displays 32 sets of banners with photos of over 5,000 of US military service members who have passed since September 11, 2001.

The exhibit is held at Rally Point and is available for public viewing for the duration of the Rally.

In contrast to the hustle and bustle on the street, visitors often walk through the exhibit silently.

”Oh it’s very moving. I find it almost as moving, in a little simpler way, as a Vietnam memorial....” Kendal Hancock, a visitor from Pennsylvania commented. “So there are seven of these guys in here, that I actually photographed their memorial service, and their pictures are on these walls, you know, there are just so many....”

Hancock said he didn’t know there was a fallen soldiers exhibit during the Rally, and he just happened to come across it. After seeing some names that he knew previously, he felt a little emotional.

