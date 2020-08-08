Double amputee skydives while carrying the American Flag during the Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Bikers rolled into Indian Motorcycle in Sturgis as part of the Veterans ride to help kick the 80th Sturgis Rally. While Another vet -- who has spent a lot of time in the air -- dropped in to share his amazing story.

Sergeant 1st Class Dana Bowman has done over 4,000 parachute jumps from an airplane, and today he parachuted in with the American Flag at the Veterans Ride.

“Without what our warriors, veterans, or soldiers have done for us we wouldn’t have our freedom. And that’s why we’re here in Sturgis today.” Dana Bowman, Sergeant 1st Class US Army, says

Despite having so many jumps under his belt, Bowman still finds jumps like these during the rally to be especially moving.

" You know it is so exhilarating to be an inspiration to a lot of them, Some are looking for hope. Hope for despondent, courage to the timid, and strength to the weak " added Bowman

Bowman himself isn’t only a vet but suffered a horrific injury while serving his country.

“Way back in 1994 I was in a mid-air collision on the Army Parachute team. The Golden Knights. a midair collision that took the life of my teammate and both of my legs.” Bowman says

With his fellow Veterans there to catch the American Flag he parachuted in with before it touched the ground, Bowman is standing proud in the city of riders.

“And to be able to bring in the American Flag, you think about what our Veterans have down for us, sacrificing and supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States of America it means an awful lot,” Bowman, says

