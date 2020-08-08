Advertisement

Burnouts Pizza closes Deadwood location, but the Hill City location is still open for business

Burnouts Pizza is still serving pizza in Hill City.
Gayb Rave is putting toppings on the pizza.
Gayb Rave is putting toppings on the pizza.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILL CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID-19 continues to impact people worldwide, and it’s affecting many right here in our backyard.

Burnouts Pizza in Deadwood opened back in March of 2019, and then when the pandemic hit, they closed just like many other businesses.

"Just to keep our employees safe, and we weren't sure what was going to happen due to it," says general manager of Burnouts Pizza at the Chute Rooster Smokehouse, Gayb Rave.

But just about a week ago, they closed their doors for good.

"To keep a whole restaurant going, a whole storefront in Deadwood, it's just not feasible right now. Employees wise and product wise it's tough to get every single item we need every single week. And we had to do a lot of replacements," says Rave.

Rave says it was bittersweet when they didn't reopen the Deadwood location.

"Deadwood was are first storefront as Burnouts Pizza. So closing those doors and letting the employees know that it just wasn't going to make it was super sad and disappointing. But at the same time, we have goals and aspirations as business and as a family here," says Rave.

Burnouts Pizza isn’t completely gone; they’re still serving up pizza in Hill City.

"Our hope here in Hill City is that our friends and family from around the area come and visit us. That we're doing the same thing, it's the same pizza it's just coming out of a small green box," says Rave.

And even though it's still tough to get some items like fresh produce and even pizza boxes Burnouts Pizza is doing everything they can to satisfy their customers.

“It turned out to be a great success so far; every day, every week, it gets a little bit better, a little bit busier, and building the local base here has been a lot of fun too,” says Rave.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sturgis gives many people the venue to test out their business

Updated: 5 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Sturgis Rally

The Rally is many vendors’ last venue of the year

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Entrepreneurs expand their clientele by attending this annual event

Local

Remembering Our Fallen during the Rally

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Bikers and visitors pay respect to the deceased military service members at Rally Point

Sturgis Rally

Double amputee skydives while carrying the American Flag during the Sturgis Rally

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Double amputee takes to the skies during the Rally

Latest News

News

Residents in Hideaway Hills spent the afternoon taking photos of problem areas

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Back in April, people in the Hideaway Hills subdivision in Black Hawk were evacuated from their homes, after a mine collapsed. Now, they're going back to get another look.

News

Fireworks in Lead

Updated: 20 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Local

Soldiers honored with National Purple Heart Day

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
Since 1944 the Purple Heart is given only to soldiers who are killed or wounded in combat.To mark the day, Friday was National Purple Heart Day.

Community

Gold Camp Jubilee celebration in Lead set for Labor Day weekend

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
The Lead Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the event.

Education

The Lead-Deadwood School District talks about busing for the upcoming school year

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:20 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
At this time students will be starting a new school year in just a few weeks.

Economy

Lead collects more than $200,000 in sales tax in July

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:59 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
The small town of Lead continues to do well.