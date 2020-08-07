Advertisement

The Lead-Deadwood School District talks about busing for the upcoming school year

The superintendent for the Lead-Deadwood School District says the back-to-school plan is still fluid.
Getting ready to go back to school.
Getting ready to go back to school.
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:20 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEAD-DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - The Lead-Deadwood School District plans to send students back to the classroom on Sept. 2.

A survey was sent to parents this week, asking if their children will be heading back to the classroom, learning remotely, or if parents will home school their children.

Some may wonder: what will happen with busing?

Superintendent, Dan Leikvold, says they will try to run all of their usual bus routes, but they need to do it safely.

During the survey, if parents checked off that their child will be doing face-to-face learning, a question will pop up, asking if they need to ride the bus.

Leikvold says for those who ride the bus; there will be some regulations.

Masks will be required, social distancing will need to take place, and there will be assigned seating.

“And we’ve asked them to reserve a spot. So we think if we don’t have everybody riding the bus, we can still social distance and be safe and still have the people that need busing to have busing. That again is going to depend on the results of the survey, so that’s kinda influx, but we’re trying to strike a compromise about busing,” says Leikvold.

At this time, masks are not required in school, but strongly encouraged.

Leikvold says the back-to-school plan is still fluid.

