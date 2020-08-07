Sturgis gun shop owner says NRA supports local business

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a fraud lawsuit against the National Rifle Association, claiming top officials used the nonprofit group for personal gain. This lawsuit could result in the organization being dissolved.

President Trump suggested the NRA should simply relocate, and Senator Mike Rounds Tweeted, offering South Dakota as a new home.

A Sturgis gun shop owner says the Mount Rushmore state benefits from the industry.

"The gun community reaches out to a lot of different aspects of the firearm industry, whether that be shotgun shooting, hunting, clay pigeons, recreational, the competition with guns," said Justin Bohn, owner of Sturgis Guns. "There's a whole gamut, as well as accessories, and the parts and pieces that go with the industry. And it supports a lot of small industries throughout the United States, and each state is different with their laws, and South Dakota is a very pro-gun state."

Bohn also said if the NRA ceases to exist, his business would be greatly affected.

"Business-wise, it would tremendously, just, cut us off at the knees and it would be over with, because you wouldn't be able to sell the widgets, you wouldn't get the widgets to sell to the people," said Bohn. "There's a lot of manufactures in South Dakota that are gun-related, whether that be stocks, whether that be ammo, stock suppressors, the guns themselves. It's an incredible amount of employment in this state that it would affect."

Bohn said without the NRA, gun laws would look quite different.

“It’s huge. So, each country is different, so we are blessed to have the NRA and the second amendment for our laws,” said Bohn. “If you didn’t have the NRA, you’d have just have super restrictive gun laws.”

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.