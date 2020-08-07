South Dakota officials report 3 additional COVID-19 deaths Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There have been three additional deaths due to the coronavirus in South Dakota reported on Friday. The state confirmed 98 new positive cases too.

The new deaths bring South Dakota’s total of COVID-19-related deaths to 144, the South Dakota Department of Health reported.

Two people who died of the coronavirus were men and one was a woman. One was in the 20-29 age range, one was in the 70-79 age range and one was in the 80+ age range. Two were living in Minnehaha County and one was Todd County.

South Dakota has a total of 9,371 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, according to the state health department. This does not include people who show symptoms or are asymptomatic but are not tested.

A total of 2,008 test results were reported for 1,153 people on Friday. The positive rate for people testing positive for the coronavirus was 8.5%.

